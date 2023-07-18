Chelsea spring into action! Blues considering centre-back signing following Wesley Fofana injury news with Harry Maguire linked

The injury to Wesley Fofana could force Chelsea into the transfer market to sign a centre-back, according to reports.

Chelsea linked with defenders

Fofana ruled out long-term

United's Maguire linked

WHAT HAPPENED? The news that Fofana has undergone surgery, having ruptured his ACL, has prompted the transfer links, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming Chelsea will explore the centre back market in the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, 90min claim Manchester United's Harry Maguire is on the radar of the Stamford Bridge club as a potential replacement for Fofana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire is believed to be surplus to requirements at United, having been stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag, with West Ham also linked. The report claims Chelsea have already been in touch with Maguire's representatives as they believe he is one of the best central defenders on the market this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United could be receptive to either a permanent or loan offer for the 30-year-old, although Chelsea will not want to block the path of promising youngster Levi Colwill this season. They have reportedly batted away a number of offers for the former Brighton loanee, who is well admired by staff at Stamford Bridge after a solid 22-23 campaign on loan at the Amex Stadium.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are almost certain to go back into the transfer market this summer, with Brighton's Moises Caicedo, among others, on their radar.