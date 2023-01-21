Sorry, Chelsea and Barcelona! Moukoko signs Dortmund contract extension to quiet transfer rumours

Youssoufa Moukoko has signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund, the German club announced on Saturday.

Moukoko deal runs until 2026

Attacker linked with Chelsea and Barcelona

Has scored six goals this term

WHAT HAPPENED? Moukoko, who has scored six goals and assisted a further six in all competitions this season at just 18 years old, has committed to a new deal with the Bundesliga side that runs until 2026. The 18-year-old's previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Convincing the attacker to sign an extension will come as a big relief to Dortmund as they risked losing one of their most promising players in a free transfer this summer. The striker had been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona but he will stay in Germany for the time being.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "It's no secret that I feel good at BVB," Moukoko said. "I played in the youth teams, took my first steps in professional football here and now I'm ready to take the next step in my development together with the club. I feel the trust of the coaching staff and I have an environment here in which I can develop perfectly. Of course I was honored by the interest of other clubs, but ultimately it's a heart decision. The fans have always supported me and I want to give something back to them and the club."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Moukoko and his co-stars play their first Bundesliga game of 2023 on Sunday when they take on Augsburg.