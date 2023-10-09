Chelsea lose another defender! Axel Disasi withdraws from France squad after suffering a quadricep injury against Burnley

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has pulled out of the French squad due to a quadricep injury he suffered during the Burnley clash.

WHAT HAPPENED? Disasi featured in Chelsea's starting lineup against Burnley during the weekend as the Blues picked up a comprehensive 4-1 win over the newly promoted side. Unfortunately, the lanky defender suffered a quadricep injury during the match and has now been excluded from the France national team ahead of their upcoming international matches against Netherlands and Scotland, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Disasi's injury news comes as a huge blow for an injury-plagued Blues side. Chelsea already have a long list of injured players which includes defenders Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Disasi's injury news also comes as a big blow for the French national team who will miss the services of defenders like Arsenal's William Saliba and Barcelona's Jules Kounde.