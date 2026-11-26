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Chelsea are weighing up a cut-price January move to bring Antonio Rudiger back to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid. With Xabi Alonso's side reeling from a heavy defeat and the German defender frozen out by Jose Mourinho in Liga, a sensational reunion could solve an urgent problem.

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Chelsea weigh up Rudiger reunion

Chelsea are reportedly considering a January transfer to re-sign Rudiger from Madrid. According to former Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton scout Bryan King, the 33-year-old could be available for a cut-price fee.

Rudiger's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the season, making a winter exit a realistic possibility. The move would address an urgent need at centre-back for Chelsea boss Alonso.

Pressure is mounting on Alonso to strengthen his squad after a dismal run of form. Chelsea have won just one of their last five matches and suffered an embarrassing 4-1 collapse against Leeds United.

Frozen out under Mourinho

A return to West London looks increasingly feasible given Rudiger's current predicament in Spain. Despite making 190 appearances for Los Blancos since joining on a free transfer in 2022, he has fallen out of favour under Mourinho.

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The German international has not played a single minute in any of Madrid's last five Liga fixtures, with his recent opportunities restricted strictly to the Champions League.

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"He's not playing regularly under Mourinho. He's certainly not a Mourinho player," King told Football Insider. "His contract expires next year. That'd be a good idea. He's 33. Alonso obviously used him."

Alonso connection and Stamford Bridge history

Rudiger already enjoys a strong bond with Chelsea's supporters and their current manager. He played a key role in the club's 2021 Champions League triumph before departing a year later after failing to agree on new contract terms.

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Alonso also knows the defender's qualities well from their time together at Madrid. Although injuries disrupted much of Rudiger's spell under the Spanish coach in Madrid, he was a regular starter whenever fit. King believes Rudiger's arrival could form part of a wider January recruitment drive.

"I know they're interested in [Jacobo] Ramon at Como and also Alex Scott," he added. "If they bring in Scott and they bring in the boy Ramon and Rudiger in January, by then they should have the centre-forward [Joao Pedro] back. Attitude's got to be a big thing."

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What a January return means for Chelsea

Securing Rudiger would give Chelsea immediate authority in a defence that has looked alarmingly fragile in recent weeks. While centre-back is not the only problem area for Alonso to fix, it remains a clear priority ahead of the winter window.

Beyond his immediate impact on the pitch, the veteran's experience and pedigree could prove invaluable to the squad's younger defenders. With January fast approaching, Chelsea must decide whether to act on their interest and bring a proven winner back to help rescue their season.