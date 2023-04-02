Chelsea agree to sign 15-year-old Kendry Paez in €20m deal

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle in a deal worth up to €20 million.

Deal in place to sign Paez

Blues will pay up to €20m

Midfielder will move in three years

WHAT HAPPENED? The young star will make the move to Stamford Bridge in 2025, with the Blues reaching an agreement with the Ecuadorian club, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The attacking midfielder is just 15 years old and cannot make the move to the Premier League side until he turns 18. He has already featured in three league matches for Independiente this season, scoring once.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues had been in talks with Paez and Independiente for some time and it was reported in February that a deal was close to being completed.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? While they wait for the teenager to reach 18 and make the move to London, the Blues must begin their search for a new manager after sacking Graham Potter on Sunday.