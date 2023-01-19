Charlotte FC & former Tottenham midfielder Anton Walkes dies in boat crash at age of 25

The London-born midfielder was involved in a tragic incident near Miami Marine Stadium.

Charlotte FC midfielder Anton Walkes, who was once on the books of Tottenham and Portsmouth, has died in a boat crash at the age of 25.

Walkes received medical attention at the scene and was transferred to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper has said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met.

“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heart-breaking time. The club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

Sporting director Zoran Krneta added: “We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being.

“Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

Walkes signed for Tottenham as a 16-year-old and made one competitive appearance for the club during a League Cup tie with Gillingham in September 2016.

He was loaned out to Atalanta United and Portsmouth, with permanent spells later taken in at both of those clubs.

Walkes was selected by Charlotte in 2021 as part of the expansion draft and started 21 times through 23 appearances last season.