As Charlie Adam retires, let's remember the time he scored over Courtois from behind half-way line

Charlie Adam has officially announced his retirement from football on Wednesday at the age of 36, ending a career that had its brilliant moments.

WHAT HAPPENED? Back in the Halcyon days of Stoke City being a Premier League outfit, Adam produced one of the finest goals the division will witness against one of the world's greatest goalkeepers in Thibaut Courtois.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Away at Stamford Bridge in 2015, Adam received the ball after Stoke had won possession deep in their own half. With space in front of him to exploit and a goalkeeper positioned suspiciously high, the Scot unleashed a pinpoint effort on goal from inside his own half that dipped over Courtois.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAM? The former Liverpool midfielder stated in his announcement that he will now be taking the step towards coaching, having already gained experience in it over the last few months.