Championship play-offs 2023 tickets: Prices for semi-finals, final & where to buy

Ticket information for the 2023 Championship play-offs and details on how to buy, plus where to stay and more.

The Championship play-offs are one of the most exciting events in English football and it should not be any different at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The atmosphere at the play-off matches is always electric, with fans from all turning up to cheer for their team. The matches are typically tense, with the stakes incredibly high, as the prize of promotion to the Premier League is worth millions of pounds in revenue and exposure.

In recent years, we've seen some fantastic play-off campaigns, with surprising results and memorable moments aplenty. The 2023 Championship play-offs are sure to be just as thrilling, with fierce competition between the four teams - Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry and Sunderland - involved.

Whether it's nail-biting penalty shootouts, stunning goals, or dramatic last-minute winners, the Championship play-offs always provide plenty of drama and excitement for football fans. If you are considering going to this year's Championship play-offs, GOAL has everything you need to know about tickets, including how much they cost, where to buy them and more.

Championship play-offs ticket prices - how much they cost

Prices for the 2023 Championship final have not yet been confirmed.

The prices for the 2022 final can give us a rough idea of how much tickets will cost, with prices for general admission tickets for adults ranging from £36 to £98.

Just like the 2022 edition, this year's tickets for the semi-finals and final of the Championship play-offs will be sold by the respective clubs who are involved.

For the semi-finals, the prices can be found on their respective club websites. Ticket rates for adults for each club are given below.

Sunderland's tickets for the first leg are priced at £23 for Adults and £8 for Under-16s. Luton Town also have the tickets for adults at £23.

Coventry have priced their tickets for adults at £25, whereas Middlesbrough's are priced at £25 for season ticket holders and £33 for non-season ticket holders.

Where to buy Championship play-offs tickets

Tickets for the 2023 Championship play-offs final will be available to buy through the websites of the clubs participating in the fixture.

The tickets for the semi-finals are now available to purchase in phases. Fans of Coventry, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Luton Town can purchase the tickets via their respective club websites.

You can also purchase the tickets for the 2023 Championship play-off final from StarHub.

When do Championship play-off tickets go on sale?

The sale of the 2023 Championship play-offs semi-final tickets are currently live and it will be sold in phases, with season-ticket holders getting early access.

Fans can purchase the tickets via their respective club websites. Tickets are available for different age categories like adults.

The tickets for the final have not gone on sale yet but a date is expected to be announced soon.

When is the Championship play-offs final?

What: 2023 Championship play-offs final When: May 27, 2023 TV & streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / ESPN+ (US) Kick-off time: 4.45pm BST / 11.45am EDT

The 2023 Championship play-offs final is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The match will kick off at 4.45pm BST in the UK and 11.45am EDT in the USA.

Where to stay near Wembley Stadium for the Championship play-offs final

The 2023 Championship play-offs final will be played at Wembley Stadium. It is one of the most iconic sports venues in the world, located in London, England. It opened in 2007 and has since hosted numerous high-profile events, including the Olympic Games, the UEFA Champions League final, and the FA Cup final. With a seating capacity of 90,000, it's the largest stadium in the UK and has been dubbed the "Home of Football".

Where to watch the 2023 Championship play-off final on TV & online

Country TV channel Live stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky GO United States N/A ESPN+

Sky Sports will broadcast the 2023 Championship play-offs final live on TV in the United Kingdom, with a live stream option available through the Sky Go app.

In the United States, the game will be available to stream live online using ESPN+.

