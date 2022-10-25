Champions League permutations: What Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea & every team needs to reach last 16

GOAL tells you how the European powerhouses including Barcelona, Chelsea & Liverpool can qualify for the Champions League knockout stage.

The penultimate matchday of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is all set to rumble with a handful of European heavyweights yet to seal a spot in the round of 16.

FC Barcelona's hopes of progressing to the next round hang by a thread as they went down to Inter at San Siro and subsequently drew with the Nerazzurri at Camp Nou a week later. Their familiar rivals in Atletico Madrid might also get knocked out if they fail to beat Bayer Leverkusen as they are in the third spot in their group with just four points from an equal number of games.

Some of the other big guns like Juventus and AC Milan could also crash out of the elite continental club competition if they fail to step up their game in the final two matchdays of the Champions League. GOAL takes a comprehensive look at all the permutations and combinations by which every team might reach the round of 16.

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16?

So far, holders Real Madrid, Bayern, Man City, Napoli and surprise package Club Brugge have secured their passage to the knockout stage. However, the group winners - who will be among the seeded teams for the round of 16 draw- are yet to be decided.

The runners-up from each group will constitute the unseeded teams.

Group Winners (seeded) Runners-up (unseeded) Qualified (position TBD) A TBC TBC Napoli B TBC TBC Club Brugge C TBC TBC Bayern D TBC TBC E TBC TBC F TBC TBC Real Madrid G TBC TBC Man City H TBC TBC

How can each team qualify for the Champions League last 16?

In this section, we will take a look at each group and its participants to find out who could qualify for the knockouts and how.

Group A Table

Team P W D L GD Points Napoli 4 4 0 0 +13 12 Liverpool 4 3 0 1 +6 9 Ajax 4 1 0 3 -4 3 Rangers 4 0 0 4 -15 0

Napoli: The Serie A outfit has already confirmed their spot in the knockouts. However, they are yet to be confirmed as group winners. If they win against Rangers then they will definitely finish as table toppers but if they draw, then Liverpool must lose to Ajax for that to be confirmed.

The Serie A outfit has already confirmed their spot in the knockouts. However, they are yet to be confirmed as group winners. If they win against Rangers then they will definitely finish as table toppers but if they draw, then Liverpool must lose to Ajax for that to be confirmed. Liverpool: The Reds just need a point against Ajax to qualify for the round of 16.

The Reds just need a point against Ajax to qualify for the round of 16. Ajax: The Dutch side face a must-win game against Liverpool to keep themselves alive in the competition.

The Dutch side face a must-win game against Liverpool to keep themselves alive in the competition. Rangers: They are already out of contention but can still qualify for the Europa League.

Group B Table

Team P W D L GD Points Club Brugge 4 3 1 0 +7 10 Porto 4 2 0 2 0 6 Atletico 4 1 1 2 -3 4 Leverkusen 4 1 0 3 -4 3

Club Brugge: The Belgian side have qualified for the round of 16. They will be confirmed as group winners if they manage to get a point against Porto.

The Belgian side have qualified for the round of 16. They will be confirmed as group winners if they manage to get a point against Porto. Porto: The Dragons need to win against Club Brugge to ensure qualification while relying on Atletico to lose against Leverkusen.

The Dragons need to win against Club Brugge to ensure qualification while relying on Atletico to lose against Leverkusen. Atletico Madrid: The Rojiblancos must win both games to ensure qualification. They must also hope that Club Brugge at least get a point from their fixture against Porto.

The Rojiblancos must win both games to ensure qualification. They must also hope that Club Brugge at least get a point from their fixture against Porto. Leverkusen: They will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose again. Even if they win their last two matches they would have to depend on Porto's results to ensure qualification.

Group C Table

Team P W D L GD Points Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 +11 12 Inter 4 2 1 1 +1 7 Barcelona 4 1 1 2 +1 4 Viktoria Plzen 4 0 0 4 -13 0

Bayern Munich: The German giants are through to the round of 16. They will be confirmed as group winners if they win, or if Inter drop points.

The German giants are through to the round of 16. They will be confirmed as group winners if they win, or if Inter drop points. Inter: Simone Inzaghi's men will qualify for the knockouts if they win against Viktoria Plzen at home. They will still go through if they draw and Barcelona drop points against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou.

Simone Inzaghi's men will qualify for the knockouts if they win against Viktoria Plzen at home. They will still go through if they draw and Barcelona drop points against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou. Barcelona: The Blaugrana are in a tight spot as even if they win both their remaining games they might not qualify for the round of 16. Unless Inter draw or lose their remaining games, Barcelona's chances of qualification are nil.

The Blaugrana are in a tight spot as even if they win both their remaining games they might not qualify for the round of 16. Unless Inter draw or lose their remaining games, Barcelona's chances of qualification are nil. Viktoria Plzen: They have crashed out of the Champions League.

Group D Table

Team P W D L GD Points Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 1 1 +1 7 Marseille 4 2 0 2 +2 6 Sporting CP 4 2 0 2 0 6 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 1 1 2 -3 4

Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs will qualify if they win against Sporting CP on Wednesday. They will be confirmed as group winners if they win and Marseille lose.

Spurs will qualify if they win against Sporting CP on Wednesday. They will be confirmed as group winners if they win and Marseille lose. Marseille: The French outfit will qualify if they win against Frankfurt and Tottenham beat Sporting.

The French outfit will qualify if they win against Frankfurt and Tottenham beat Sporting. Sporting CP: They will progress if they win against Tottenham and Frankfurt hold Marseille to a draw. They will be unable to reach the round of 16, but could still finish third and reach the Europa League, if they lose and Marseille win.

They will progress if they win against Tottenham and Frankfurt hold Marseille to a draw. They will be unable to reach the round of 16, but could still finish third and reach the Europa League, if they lose and Marseille win. Frankfurt: The Bundesliga side can still qualify if they win both their matches and other results go in their favour.

Group E Table

Team P W D L GD Points Chelsea 4 2 1 1 +4 7 Salzburg 4 1 3 0 +1 6 Milan 4 1 1 2 -3 4 Dinamo Zagreb 4 1 1 2 -2 4

Chelsea: The Blues will be through to the round of 16 if they win against Salzburg. If they draw and Milan win then they will also be through.

The Blues will be through to the round of 16 if they win against Salzburg. If they draw and Milan win then they will also be through. Salzburg: Salzburg will qualify if they beat Chelsea and AC Milan fails to win.

Salzburg will qualify if they beat Chelsea and AC Milan fails to win. Milan: Stefano Poli's men must win against Dinamo Zagreb and hope that other results go in their favour to qualify for the knockouts. If they lose to Zagreb (by less than three goals), they would need Chelsea and Salzburg should share the spoils, and would have to beat the Austrian side on the final matchday.

Stefano Poli's men must win against Dinamo Zagreb and hope that other results go in their favour to qualify for the knockouts. If they lose to Zagreb (by less than three goals), they would need Chelsea and Salzburg should share the spoils, and would have to beat the Austrian side on the final matchday. Dinamo Zagreb: The Croatian outfit must win both their games against Chelsea and Milan respectively to secure a knockout berth.

Group F Table

Team P W D L GD Points Real Madrid 4 3 1 0 +6 10 RB Leipzig 4 2 0 2 -1 6 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 1 2 1 +2 5 Celtic 4 0 1 3 -7 1

Real Madrid: Los Blancos have already qualified for the round of 16. They will emerge as group winners if they get a point against Leipzig.

Los Blancos have already qualified for the round of 16. They will emerge as group winners if they get a point against Leipzig. RB Leipzig: If they beat Madrid on Tuesday and Celtic win against Shakhtar then they will be through to the round of 16.

If they beat Madrid on Tuesday and Celtic win against Shakhtar then they will be through to the round of 16. Shakhtar: They must beat Celtic and hope that Madrid win in Leipzig to keep their hopes alive in the Champions League.

They must beat Celtic and hope that Madrid win in Leipzig to keep their hopes alive in the Champions League. Celtic: The Scottish outfit are out of contention for a knockout berth.

Group G Table

Team P W D L GD Points Man City 4 3 1 0 +10 10 Dortmund 4 2 1 1 +5 7 Sevilla 4 0 2 2 -7 2 Copenhagen 4 0 2 2 -8 2

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's men are through to the round of 16. They will be confirmed in first place if they avoid defeat against Dortmund away from home.

Pep Guardiola's men are through to the round of 16. They will be confirmed in first place if they avoid defeat against Dortmund away from home. Borussia Dortmund: BVB will qualify if they win against City. If they draw they can still qualify but Sevilla and Copenhagen must also share points.

BVB will qualify if they win against City. If they draw they can still qualify but Sevilla and Copenhagen must also share points. Sevilla: The Andalusians must not only win their remaining two games but they must also hope that Dortmund does not get a point against City.

The Andalusians must not only win their remaining two games but they must also hope that Dortmund does not get a point against City. Copenhagen: They also do not have their fate in their own hands and are dependent on the results of BVB. Even if they win both their matches, BVB must lose against City for them to progress.

Group H Table

Team P W D L GD Points PSG 4 2 2 0 +3 8 Benfica 4 2 2 0 +3 8 Juventus 4 1 0 3 -2 3 Maccabi Haifa 4 1 0 3 -4 3