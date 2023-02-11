Celtic vs St Mirren: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 matches when they face St.Mirren in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.
The hosts registered a commanding 4-0 win over St. Mirren in the Premiership less than a month ago. Since then they have further strengthened their position on the top of the table opening up a nine-point gap over second-placed Rangers.
They boast of a perfect home record in the league and have amassed 37 goals in the process. Now, Ange Postecoglou can shift his focus to the Cup fixture as this domestic trophy eluded him in the previous season.
Meanwhile, St.Mirren saw their three-match winning streak break when they lost to Hibernian at home in their last outing. They have struggled on the road in the league picking up just eight points from a possible 33. Taking on the league leaders at Celtic Park is another tough challenge, but Stephen Robinson would hope for a cup miracle to happen over the weekend.
Celtic vs St.Mirren: date & kick-off time
Game:
Celtic vs St.Mirren
Date:
February 11, 2023
Kick-off:
5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST
Venue:
Celtic Park
How to watch Celtic vs St.Mirren on TV & live stream online
The match can be live-streamed on ESPN+ in the United States (UK).
Whereas, in the United Kingdom (UK) it will be broadcasted in Viaplay Sports 1 and will be live-streamed in Viaplay UK.
In India, there is no live coverage of the match.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
NA
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
Viaplay UK
India
N/A
N/A
Celtic team news and squad
Coach Postecoglou has a fully fit squad ahead of this tie. It would not be surprising if he sticks to the winning combination from the last game with new signing Oh Hyeon-gyu making a cameo appearance in the final quarter.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maedae
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
Defenders
Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Johnston, Ralston.
Midfielders
Iwata, McGregor, Turnbull, O'Riley, Hatate, Mooy, McCarthy.
Forwards
Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota, Forrest, Haksabanovic, H. Oh
St.Mirren team news and squad
The visitors will miss Jonah Ayunga with a knee injury. The rest of the squad is available for selection.
St.Mirren Possible XI: Carson; Strain, Fraser, Gogic, Dunne, Tanser; Kiltie, Baccus, O'Hara; Watt, Main
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Carson, Urminsky.
Defenders
Gallagher, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Strain, Fraser, Tait, Gogic.
Midfielders
Baccus, O'Hara, Reid, Kiltie.
Forwards
Watt, Main, Greive, Jamieson, Offord.