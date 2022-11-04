Celtic will look to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a heavy defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. They host Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Saturday. The home side are on an incredible run of form in the league and sit four points clear of Rangers at the top having won 11 of their 12 matches. They are currently on a 30-game unbeaten streak at home and have not lost against the Tangerines since 2014. Needless to say, Ange Postecoglou's men will be hungry for the three points to further consolidate their position at the top and also to extend the unbeaten streak.
Dundee, meanwhile, are winless in their last three matches and have lost two successive games. They have struggled on the road in this campaign and have won just once in their last nine matches across all competitions.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Celtic vs Dundee United: date & kick-off time
Game:
Celtic vs Dundee United
Date:
November 5, 2022
Kick-off:
3:00pm GMT / 8:30pm IST/ 11am ET
Venue:
Celtic Park
How to watch Celtic vs Dundee United on TV & live stream online
The match is not available for broadcast in the U.K & U.S.A.
In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
|NA
|NA
UK
|NA
|NA
India
N/A
Voot Select
Celtic team news and squad
Skipper Callum McGregor will need another few weeks to recover from his knee injury. However, Celtic will be boosted by the return of Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Jota scored a sublime free-kick against Real Madrid and he could be handed a start in attack.
Possible Celtic XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Turnbull, O'Riley, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Forrest
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist
Defenders
Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh, Juranovic, Taylor
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest
Forwards
Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Abada, Jota, Maeda
Dundee team news and squad
Tony Watt has won his appeal against the red card that he was shown against Motherwell and could face his former club.
However, Dylan Levitt continues to be doubtful after he had to be substituted after 45 minutes in his previous outing last weekend.
Dundee possible XI: Birighitti; Smith, Edwards, McMann; Freeman, Sibbald, Levitt, McGrath, Behich; Watt, Fletcher
|Position
|Player
Goalkeepers
Birighitti, Eriksson, Newman, Adams.
Defenders
Smith, McMann, Mulgrew, Graham, Edwards, Behich, Hutchinson.
Midfielders
Niskanen, Pawlett, Sibbad, Middleton, Meekison, McGrath, Harkes, Anim.
Forwards
Fletcher, Ada, Watson, Watt, Thomson, McLeod.