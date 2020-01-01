Ceballos open to Premier League stay as Arsenal loan runs down and Real Madrid door remains closed

The Spain international midfielder concedes that he is unlikely to get many chances at the Bernabeu, meaning that he must explore other options

Dani Ceballos is approaching the end of a season-long loan spell at , but he is open to extending his stay in the Premier League as doors remained closed to him at parent club .

The international midfielder concedes that he is unlikely to be offered a clean slate back at Santiago Bernabeu. With that in mind, the 23-year-old playmaker is preparing to weigh up his options.

Having started out on the books at , Ceballos has made no secret of the fact that retracing his steps to Andalusia could appeal at some stage. He may, however, have offers to remain in after proving that he is more than capable of holding his own in a physical division.

His campaign at Arsenal has not always been smooth sailing, with injuries, a change in manager and the coronavirus outbreak hindering his cause, but Ceballos has showcased his talent.

A big decision now lies in store for the next transfer window, with nothing being ruled out as the 2019-20 season is played to a finish.

Ceballos told El Larguero when quizzed on his plans: “The owner of my future next year is me. Next year I want to play and I will hardly be able to do it at Real Madrid.

“Would I return with [Zinedine] Zidane? I have to make the decision. He told me this year that the best thing was for me to leave and get experience.

“Everyone makes their decisions and they must be respected, I have nothing against him because he has always been very clear with me.

“Betis? It is an option. I do not close the door to play in any club. I do not rule out continuing in the Premier [League].”

Arsenal have agreed a short-term extension to Ceballos’ loan, allowing him to complete Premier League and campaigns with the Gunners, and he admits to having enjoyed his time working under fellow countryman Mikel Arteta.

“The coach plays a game very similar to what [Manchester] City is trying to do and I think we make a game philosophy that is difficult for the rival to fit in with,” Ceballos, who helped the Gunners to a 2-0 victory over in their most recent outing, added.

“He does not talk about anecdotes with Pep [Guardiola] but it shows in his training, I have learned a lot about soccer in a different way. It is a luxury to be able to learn from a coach with these qualities.”