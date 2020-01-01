'Cavani is going to be more important for Man Utd than people think' - Poyet backs 'passionate' Uruguayan to shine at Old Trafford

The veteran striker is being tipped to make a big impact impact in the Premier League by a fellow countryman who played for both Chelsea and Tottenham

Edinson Cavani is "going to be more important for than people think", according to Gus Poyet, who has backed the "passionate" Uruguayan to shine at Old Trafford.

United snapped Cavani up on a free transfer on October 5, beating the likes of and to the signature of a man who had been without a club since leaving in June.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used the 33-year-old sparingly during his first two months in Manchester, but the veteran forward is now pushing for his first Premier League start having built up his match fitness with a few impressive cameo appearances.

The international came off the bench to net his first goal in the famous red shirt against just before the international break, with his trademark finish rounding off a 3-1 victory in stoppage time.

Cavani notched his second in as many games during his country's 3-0 World Cup qualifying win against on Friday, and will hope to extend his recent hot streak when United play host to next weekend.

Poyet thinks his compatriot will end up enjoying a prominent role in Solskjaer's squad, with it his belief that the ex-PSG star is the perfect fit for English football.

“I think he is going to be more important for Manchester United than people think,” the ex- and midfielder told The Daily Mail.

“Look at the last game at . The result was in the balance, he came off the bench, one chance and bang.

“English football is perfect for Uruguayans because we are passionate.

"Once we sign a contract, we forget about it because the only thing that matters next is winning. English fans love that.”

Poyet, who won 26 caps for Uruguay over the course of his career, says Cavani's contribution will increase as he gets more used to United's preferred style of play.

“He makes an incredible amount of runs,” the 52-year-old added. "Maybe he makes an unbelievable run and the ball isn’t played.

"The fitter he gets, the more he understands United’s play, the more he will play.”