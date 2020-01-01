‘Cavani can make Fernandes-esque impact at Man Utd’ – Giggs expecting experienced striker to shine

The Red Devils legend says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been “crying out for” a prove frontman who can lead the line at Old Trafford

Edinson Cavani is capable of making a Bruno Fernandes-esque impact at , says Ryan Giggs, with the Red Devils “crying out” for a proven centre-forward.

An experienced Uruguayan will tick that box for those at Old Trafford.

He has been snapped up as a free agent and handed a two-year contract, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking a calculated gamble on a 33-year-old with no prior experience of life in English football.

More teams

Questions have been asked of whether Cavani can make the desired impact for a Premier League heavyweight, but Anthony Martial has not convinced everyone in a No.9 role and Giggs believes a prolific South American will prove his worth when up to full speed.

The United legend told Webby & O’Neill’s YouTube channel of a player he has faced in his current role as manager of the national team: “I faced Cavani in my second game for Wales and he was better than Luis Suarez in the game. I didn't think he was that good.

“He was a real handful. He hasn't played for a long time so he might be a little bit rusty.

“But what you're getting; you're getting a centre forward which I think a lot of fans have been crying out for.

“A proper centre forward who can led the line. We have Marcus [Rashford], Martial who is half a winger, half a centre-forward. Cavani is a forward, a target man.

“He's got the experience. I'm hoping, just like Bruno has, he will make the players around him even better.”

Cavani was denied the chance to make his United bow in a Champions League clash with his former club Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as he is eased into the fold, but Solskjaer’s side claimed an impressive 2-1 win in that contest.

The Red Devils were forced into a number of changes for their European opener in 2020-21, but tactical tweaks paid off as last season’s beaten finalists were downed at Parc des Princes.

Axel Tuanzebe, making his first start of the calendar year, was among those to shine, with Giggs suggesting that the 22-year-old could be a useful option for Solskjaer in a number of positions.

He added on an academy graduate that broke through when he was working alongside Louis van Gaal in 2015: “First of all, he’s a really good lad with a good mentality. All Axel’s got to do now is stay fit and play games because he’s got all of the attributes. He can handle the ball, he can even play in midfield.

“We thought about playing him in midfield when he was fit, under Louis. He can read the game well, he’s quick - I think he showed that (against PSG).

Article continues below

“He’s got to play games, and when he plays games, his confidence will grow because he’s got all of the attributes to be a Manchester United centre-half.

“Now, like I say, he’s got to bang out those games and once he does that, it’s up to him to say to Ole, ‘I’m doing so well, you can’t leave me out of the team.

“That consistency, he’s got to produce performances like that over and over again. I’m sure if he stays fit, then he will be a regular in the first-team.”