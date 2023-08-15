'Casemiro got absolutely torn to shreds' - Gary Neville slams Man Utd's 'non-existent' midfield after narrow win over Wolves & talks up Sofyan Amrabat transfer

Gary Neville said Casemiro was "absolutely torn to shreds" in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolves, with the home side's midfield "non-existent".

Neville slammed Casemiro after a slender win

Concerned with United's midfield balance

Called for Manchester United to sign Amrabat

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville didn't hold back in his assessment of Casemiro's performance, and United's "non-existent" midfield, as they struggled against Wolves in their Premier League opener on Monday. The Brazilian had a disappointing day at the office which led Neville to highlight the need for midfield reinforcements. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat in the summer and the former defender urged the club to expedite the process of acquiring the Moroccan in the wake of United's shambolic display against Wolves.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They are trying to sign, or were trying to sign, Sofyan Amrabat we believe, to go in there alongside Casemiro," Neville told Sky Sports after the match.

"Casemiro got absolutely torn to shreds tonight. Man Utd’s midfield were non-existent and they were absolutely ripped apart. Wolves were absolutely fantastic. Manchester United’s midfield was non-existent, it emptied. That would have been a real worry for Erik ten Hag."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville feels Amrabat would complement Casemiro in a double pivot role as the former is a "passer of the ball" while the Brazilian can soak up the pressure in front of the defence.

"I don’t know [who Erik ten Hag would drop] but they want to buy Sofyan Amrabat for a reason," he stated. "One thing that Erik ten Hag is not going to do is go back to the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay who he believes are technically not good enough on the ball. He wants everybody in the team to be able to accept the football and receive it. Sofyan Amrabat coming in, he is a passer of the ball and can sit in there alongside Casemiro."

WHAT NEXT? Amrabat has reportedly given the green light for a move to United and a formal offer will be submitted to Fiorentina in the next few days. However, it is unlikely that the transfer will be completed before Ten Hag's troops take on Tottenham on August 19.