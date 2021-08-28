Carvajal: Hopefully Mbappe can join Real Madrid before the transfer window closes

The Merengue earned a 1-0 win on Saturday but are seeking reinforcements

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal is hopeful that he will be able to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the club before the summer transfer window closes.

Los Blancos squeezed past Betis on Saturday with the help of a Carvajal volley to bounce back from their 3-3 draw against Levante last weekend.

And their chances of regaining the Primera Division might improve further should they succeed in landing the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the coming days.

What was said?

"Hopefully Mbappe can join us before the window closes, he's a great player and would be some reinforcement," the right-back explained after the final whistle.

As well as Carvajal, Madrid director Emilio Butragueno and coach Carlo Ancelotti also spoke out on the Mbappe situation, although both men preferred not to directly address the pursuit.

"We understand that the fans are expectant, all the media are talking about it, but we have nothing to say," Butragueno stated.

Ancelotti added: "Let's talk about the game, the rest is an issue for the club."

The bigger picture

While Mbappe is a long-term transfer target for Madrid, the Spanish giants have stepped up their pursuit since Lionel Messi completed his blockbuster move to PSG.

Goal understands that the club have tabled a €170 million (£146m/$200m) bid for the forward, a tempting figure for his current employers given that he is out of contract next June.

The departure of Alvaro Odriozola on loan to Fiorentina has freed up squad space for his potential arrival, while Eden Hazard has also been put up for sale in order to fund the hefty transfer fee.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, though, continues to harbour hope that his star striker will stay and form a scintillating partnership with Neymar and Messi.

"He hasn't told me anything about wanting to leave PSG," the Argentine told reporters when quizzed on Mbappe's future, while assuring that he was in line to play in Sunday's Ligue 1 clash with Reims.

