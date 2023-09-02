'He didn't win anything' - Carlos Vela takes swipe at Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he compares Lionel Messi's impact on MLS at Inter Miami

LAFC forward Carlos Vela has discussed Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he prepares to take on Inter Miami.

Vela set to face Messi and Miami

Compares the two legends

Highlights Messi's early success

WHAT HAPPENED? Vela has compared the impact of Messi and Ibrahimovic on MLS ahead of his team's clash against Inter Miami on Sunday. Messi has been enjoying life at Miami since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain and has already won silverware with the Leagues Cup. Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic netted 52 goals in 56 games for LA Galaxy but did not manage to claim any titles with the team, as noted by Vela.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Zlatan did dominate, but he didn't win anything. Messi has won in less time, they are not things that can be compared because they are different players, in different situations,” he told AS.

Messi failed to score on his last outing for Miami against Nashville, but Vela knows the Argentina international will still be a handful when the two teams meet at the BMO Stadium.

"I would be surprised if [Messi] played badly. It doesn't matter where in the world, when you're the best player, whatever league you go to, you're going to be fine. When you are the best, it doesn't matter where you go," he added. "The question that would surprise me is if he doesn't score goals, or if he doesn't make plays, that would surprise me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vela has come up against Messi many times in his career, having playing in La Liga and against Argentina for Mexico. Yet the forward insists facing the World Cup winner at the weekend will not provide him with any extra motivation.

"No, the truth is that for me being able to play, being healthy, available for my team, is my motivation. And being able to go every weekend, to every game, to show that I am a good player, to make people enjoy my football, is what motivates me," he added.

"I don't care who plays against me or who I'm going to do something against . I want to win, I want to play well, I want to do the best for my team. I don't care about the rival, I don't care who is in front."

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be aiming to return to goalscoring ways against LAFC. The forward is then set to leave his new team and head off on international duty with Argentina. The world champions are due to face Ecuador and Bolivia in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.