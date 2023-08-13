'It's like he's been with us for a long time!' - Carlo Ancelotti amazed by 'outstanding' Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid debut heroics

- Ancelotti lauds Bellingham's remarkable debut performance
- Bellingham scores on his La Liga debut
- Manager amazed by Bellingham's quick integration
WHAT HAPPENED? In a stunning debut for Real Madrid, new summer signing, Jude Bellingham, showcased his exceptional skills and scored a goal from a corner against Athletic Club.
WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s outstanding. He has plenty of personality and has adapted very quickly to the team's system. It seems like he's been with us for a long time and he's a very talented player,” said Ancelotti.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Birmingham City player joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer as the European giants reinforced their midfield. Los Blancos signed the Englishman on a six-year deal and paid a fee of €103 million that could rise up to €133 million with bonuses.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Real MadridGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's side is set to face Almeria in their next La Liga fixture on the 18th of August.