'I got carried away' - Canelo apologises to Messi for 'bullsh*t' comments after Argentina win over Mexico

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has apologised to Lionel Messi for comments he made towards him after his side beat Mexico at the World Cup.

Canelo apologises for Messi outburst

Appeared to threaten Argentine amid 'disrespect'

Messi scored vs Mexico at World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? After Argentina eventually made light work of Mexico in a 2-0 victory during the group stages of the World Cup, where Messi scored a fantastic opening goal, professional boxer Canelo accused him of disrespecting the Mexican flag and appeared to send threats his way. But, he's since apologised for his outburst.

WHAT HE SAID: Canelo took to Twitter to issue the apology: "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn.

"I wish both teams much success in their matches today and here we will continue supporting Mexico until the end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Messi had fired Argentina into the lead with a spectacular finish from distance, he was caught on camera in the dressing room at full-time seemingly kicking a Mexican shirt that had been swapped after the game. That enraged Canelo, who stated that Messi 'better pray to God that (he) didn’t find him'.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? With Canelo now seemingly less keen to get Messi inside the ropes, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winners focus will undoubtedly be on firing Argentina to World Cup glory.