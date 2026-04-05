Cancelo: Atlético Madrid are as aggressive as their manager

Portuguese star João Cancelo, of Barcelona, commented on his team’s hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Atlético Madrid on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

Cancelo played a key role in the Blaugrana’s victory, striking a shot that rebounded off goalkeeper Juan Musso, struck Barça striker Robert Lewandowski, and found the net to seal the second goal.

Read also



VAR saves Barcelona from the fate of Atlético Madrid

Video: Yamal expresses his anger and snubs Flick

Before USA and Iran... historic clashes hosted by World Cup stadiums The



former Manchester City star praised his team’s performance against Atlético, before turning his attention to the upcoming clash against the same opponents, scheduled for Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, saying in press comments: “I think it will be different; every match is different… but we know that Atlético are a team with top-class players… a very aggressive side, as their manager shows.”

Cancelo emphasised that the key to victory lies in imposing Barça’s technical style, explaining: “What we need to do is control the match and impose our style… It’s not over yet; we must continue with this mindset.”

With yesterday’s victory, Barcelona took their tally to 76 points, sitting top of the La Liga table, a full seven points clear of their rivals Real Madrid in second place.