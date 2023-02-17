Canada wears shirts saying 'Enough is Enough' against USWNT in wake of fight against federation

The Canada women's national team emerged wearing shirts saying "Enough is Enough" for its SheBelieves Cup match against the U.S. on Thursday.

Canada wears pregame shirts

Warm up with Canada Soccer logo covered

USWNT show support pregame

WHAT HAPPENED? Prior to its match against the U.S., Canada wore the shirts, having previously covered the logo of the Canadian federation during warmups. Players from both teams also gathered at midfield as the U.S. showed support for its northern neighbors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada, the reigning Olympic champions, nearly withdrew from the SheBelives Cup due to a feud with Canada Soccer over budget cuts. The team ended up having to play in the tournament after Canada Soccer threatened to sue players if they did not participate.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA AND USWNT? Following Thursday's clash, the USWNT and Canada will face Japan and Brazil in their other SheBelieves Cup matches.