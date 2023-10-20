Canada legend Christine Sinclair all but confirms retirement ahead of farewell Brazil friendlies after outscoring Cristiano Ronaldo at international level

Canada legend Christine Sinclair shared a cryptic Instagram post hinting at retirement ahead of her side's friendlies against Brazil.

Sinclair hints at retirement

Has 190 goals for her country

Leads both Ronaldo & Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? The 40-year-old forward is the all-time leader in the international scoring charts having netted 190 times in 327 appearances. Sinclair's record overshadows those of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the two footballing greats currently have 127 and 106 goals respectively to their name.

However, she might be finally announcing her retirement in the coming weeks as she posted a photo of her boots hanging from a crossbar on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sinclair has earned 327 caps for the Canadian national team, making her one of the most capped players in the history of international soccer, second only to Kristine Lilly of the U.S. women's national team with 354 caps. She is a two-time recipient of the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award, a prestigious accolade presented to Canada's female athlete of the year and also holds the record for being named the Canadian Player of the Year an incredible 14 times.

WHAT NEXT? According to Arash Madani, Sinclair is likely to announce her international retirement ahead of the two scheduled friendlies against Brazil on October 28 and 31 respectively. At club level, she will be in action for Portland Thorns in the NWSL playoffs next month - though whether she plays on after this season remains to be seen.