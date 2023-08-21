Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has three premier league sides vying for his signature with £8m fee evaluation

- Fulham leading race to sign Hudson-Odoi
WHAT HAPPENED? Fulham are close to signing Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer after the player agreed personal terms with the club. But they have now learned that two other Premier League clubs, Everton and Nottingham have expressed their interest in signing the English youngster, according to the Evening Standard.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite having a verbal agreement with the 22-year-old player, Fulham have refused to match Chelsea's £8 million asking price which they consider too much. They have formally placed a bid worth £4 million with the Blues.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Fulham have recently sold star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic Al-Hilal for £46m and have already signed Raul Jimenez on a free transfer. But manager Marco Silva acknowledged that they need more attacking players to bolster their squad.
WHAT NEXT FOR CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI? The English international, who spent the last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, will be exiting Chelsea permanently this summer to get more game time and revive his career.