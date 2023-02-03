Caicedo denied ‘dream of life’ in Arsenal transfer saga as agent questions Brighton’s snub of £70m bid

Moises Caicedo’s agent claims Brighton denied his client an opportunity to chase the “dream of life” when snubbing a £70m ($85m) bid from Arsenal.

Ecuador international subject of big-money offers

Chelsea also keen at one stage

Winter window closed with no deal done

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners tabled a big-money bid for the Ecuador international midfielder during the January transfer window, having identified the 21-year-old as a top target, but saw that approach knocked back by their Premier League rivals. Mikel Arteta eventually turned his attention elsewhere, luring Italy international Jorginho away from Chelsea, with Caicedo – who had also seen a move to Stamford Bridge fail to materialise – forced to remain at Brighton after making it clear that he wanted to take on a new challenge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Caicedo’s representative, Manuel Sierra, has told Marca90Ec: “The offers were received, you see what is on the table and Moises says that he wants to go forward, that it is the dream of his whole life. That it is an opportunity that may not be repeated in life.”

Sierra added on the statement released by Caicedo in which he expressed a desire to leave Brighton for a Premier League heavyweight: “In that statement he expresses his wish and his gratitude to the club because they gave him the chance to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League. We don’t know what can happen tomorrow, maybe he trains and gets injured. We can’t know what’s going to happen.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo was absent from training at Brighton as speculation raged regarding his future, but he has been reintegrated in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad and Sierra insists there will be no issues there. He said: “Moises asked the club for permission to publish the statement, he is the one who does not train and he does not go to the game because they decide to give him the weekend off. Brighton did not shun him… They understand the situation and they love him very much. It was a consensual agreement.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Brighton, with Caicedo still at their disposal, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a home date with south coast rivals Bournemouth.