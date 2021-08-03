America defender Caceres: It's a good thing not to know if I will play under Solari

Fierce competition has emerged in the team's central defense this season

Sebastian Caceres has denied any frustration regarding inconsistent playing time under America head coach Santiago Solari, insisting it is a good thing not to know if he will participate in a match until the day of a game.

Caceres, 21, was an unused substitute in the club's season-opening draw before starting at center back in a 2-1 win over Necaxa.

He said the tension in the squad could push players to fix a back-line that has allowed "many dangerous occasions" at the start of the campaign.

"It is very good to always be demanding each other and until the day of the game not to know who is going to play," Caceres said, via TUDN. "That is good because we are always with the tension of wanting to play.

"The competition that exists between the four [available center backs] because Jordan [Silva] plays a good role in the team, it makes you stay alert and always be in the best conditions to be able to play."

Still, Caceres was disappointed with the overall display against Nexaca.

"It was not the best game defensively, we allowed many dangerous occasions and we must emphasize that part," he said. "We always create chances, we are a team with a lot of goals and if we can keep the opponent zero there are many chances of winning.

“We are going to improve certain aspects of the game as the weeks and matches go by, we are going to go from less to more. We didn't have the best game last game, but it was won and it's very important. The victory does not cover the errors or the shortcomings, though, and we must improve."

Solari's men face Puebla in their third Apertura match before a CONCACAF Champions League semifinal fixture with the Philadelphia Union of MLS the following Thursday.

