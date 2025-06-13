This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to buy last-minute tickets to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

Don’t hesitate if you want to secure tickets to this summer’s football fiesta in Switzerland

Anticipation is building as we get nearer to the start of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland this summer. With demand for tickets already rocketing and seat availability expected to tighten ahead of the big kick-off on July 2, now's the time to act. Don’t miss your chance to grab a ticket to some of the high-profile group encounters, including Spain vs Italy or France vs England, or secure your spot for one of the huge knockout ties, including Women's Euro final tickets.

You can expect this year's tournament to be a hit, following the success of the Women’s Euro 2022. It was a momentous occasion for women’s football and women’s sport in general, and the 2025 competition is set to be even bigger and better, with Europe’s best female stars set to impress the masses on Swiss soil.

We’ve got three weeks of gripping group matches to savour, followed by the epic knockout stages. The final is due to take place on July 27 in Basel. It’s set to be a once-in-a-lifetime footballing experience, and you could be there by securing your match tickets now.

This is the 14th edition of the Women's European Championship, and matches are taking place in eight cities across Switzerland, with 16 teams featuring in a third successive tournament. The quest for glory began in April last year with 51 teams dreaming of claiming one of the 15 available finals’ places. Switzerland automatically qualified with the Women's Euro 2025 hosting rights, and of the 16 qualified teams, 14 took part in the Women's Euro 2022. Poland and Wales have both made history by securing places at their first major Finals tournament.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital last-minute ticket information you need regards the Women’s Euro 2025 this July, including how much they cost and how you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the standout footballing occasions of the year.

Women’s Euro 2025 last-minute tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for the Women’s Euro 2025 Final were split into three categories and were originally priced as follows:

  • Category 1: CHF 40-90 (€42-95)
  • Category 2: CHF 25-60 (€26-63)
  • Category 3: CHF 25-30 (€26-31)

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub, where they range from €30 for category 3 tickets up to €1,650 for category 1 seats.

How to buy Women’s Euro 2025 last-minute tickets

Women’s Euro 2025 tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch, and demand has been high, with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association, following the final tournament draw, helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

As we get nearer to matches kicking off, tickets may become harder to purchase, so in addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where is Women’s Euro 2025 taking place?

Switzerland is staging the Women’s European Championship for the first time, and the host nation will hope that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands was the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at the Women’s Euro 2022.

The Women’s Euro 2025 will be staged in the following Swiss cities and stadiums:

StadiumLocationCapacity
St. Jakob-ParkBasel35,689
Stadion WankdorfBern32,997
Stade de GeneveGeneva30,950
Stadion LetzigrundZurich24,186
Arena St.GallenSt.Gallen18,251
Allmend Stadion LuzernLucerne16,496
Arena ThunThun10,187
Stade de TourbillonSion9,570

What is the Women’s Euro 2025 schedule?

DateKick-off (BST)FixtureLocation
Wed July 25 pmGroup A: Iceland vs FinlandThun

8 pmGroup A: Switzerland vs NorwayBasel
Thu July 35 pmGroup B: Belgium vs ItalySion

8 pmGroup B: Spain vs PortugalBern
Fri July 45 pmGroup C: Denmark v SwedenGeneva

8 pmGroup C: Germany vs PolandSt.Gallen
Sat July 55 pmGroup D: Wales vs NetherlandsLucerne

8 pmGroup D: France vs EnglandZurich
Sun July 65 pmGroup A: Norway vs FinlandSion

8 pmGroup A: Switzerland vs IcelandBern
Mon July 75 pmGroup B: Spain vs BelgiumThun

8 pmGroup B: Portugal vs ItalyGeneva
Tue July 85 pmGroup C: Germany vs DenmarkBasel

8 pmGroup C: Poland vs SwedenLucerne
Wed July 95 pmGroup D: England vs NetherlandsZurich

8 pmGroup D: France vs WalesSt.Gallen
Thu July 108 pmGroup A: Finland vs SwitzerlandGeneva

8 pmGroup A: Norway vs IcelandThun
Fri July 118 pmGroup B: Italy vs SpainBern

8 pmGroup B: Portugal vs BelgiumSion
Sat July 128 pmGroup C: Sweden vs GermanyZurich

8 pmGroup C: Poland vs DenmarkLucerne
Sun July 138 pmGroup D: Netherlands vs FranceBasel

8 pmGroup D: England vs WalesSt.Gallen
Wed July 168 pmQF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group BGeneva
Thu July 178 pmQF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group DZurich
Fri July 188 pmQF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group ABern
Sat July 198 pmQF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group CBasel
Tue July 228 pmSF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1Geneva
Wed July 238 pmSF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2Zurich
Sun July 275 pmFinal: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2Basel
Frequently asked questions

If you're looking for your chance to secure Women's Euro 2025 tickets, fret not. We've got all of the intel for you to get a seat at this international tournament in Switzerland.

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been open and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.There are a number of tickets available on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket, so you'll be able to enjoy the tournament, even if you're looking for tickets to the Women's Euro final, semi-final, quarter-final, or any other event.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, is being held from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Switzerland is staging the tournament for the first time, and the host nation will be hoping that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands were the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at Women’s Euro 2022. Women’s Euro 2025 matches will be staged in eight Swiss cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Thun & Sion.

Other major timelines for the events you might want to note include:

Here's a closer look at where you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 from where you are:

  • United Kingdom - BBC, ITV and STV
  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • United States - FOX Sports. FuboTV
  • Latin America - ESPN
  • Spain - STVE
  • Germany - ARD - ZDF
  • France - TF1

Women’s Euro 2022 was won by the tournament hosts, England. Chloe Kelly was the goalscoring heroine as she netted the winning goal in extra time against Germany. It was the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses were led by Sarina Wiegman, who had coached the Netherlands to glory five years earlier at Women’s Euro 2017.

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands