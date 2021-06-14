Buffon to re-join Parma on two-year deal after leaving Juventus

The legendary Italian goalkeeper has decided against retiring despite advancing towards his mid-forties

Gianluigi Buffon is set to re-join Parma on a two-year deal after leaving Juventus, Goal can confirm.

Buffon announced that he would be departing Juve for a second time in May, having returned to the club in 2019 following a one-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 43-year-old goalkeeper also said that he was considering retirement, but has now shelved those plans to seal a return to Parma, the club where he began his career back in 1995.

What's been said?

Goal has learned that Buffon will be officially unveiled at Stadio Ennio Tardini this week on a deal set to run until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Italian was quizzed by reporters on the move while kicking off the ‘Buffon Summer Camp’ at his goalkeeping academy in Marina di Pietrasanta, and said: "I decided to continue playing because I still feel good."

Buffon's record for Juve in 2020-21 & legacy in Turin

Buffon played in just 14 matches across all competitions for Juve in 2020-21 as he had to make do with a back-up role behind Poland international Wojciech Szczesny once again.

The World Cup winner conceded nine goals while keeping six clean sheets, and also picked up Coppa Italia and Supercoppa winners' medals to add to his illustrious CV.

Buffon's legendary status in Turin had been secured during his first spell at the club between 2001 and 2018, which saw him make 656 appearances and pick up nine Serie A titles.

Only Alessandro Del Piero has featured in more games for Juve than Buffon, who won a total of 22 trophies while on their books and also appeared in three Champions League finals.

Buffon's first stint at Parma

Buffon made his senior debut for Parma at the age of 17 in November 1995 and went on to feature in 220 games for the club before being snapped up by Juve for a then-record fee of €52 million (£45m/$63m) in 2001.

The ex-Italy international helped Parma win the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana and UEFA Cup, recording 85 clean sheets along the way, and will now be tasked with helping them try to win promotion back to Serie A following their relegation last term.

