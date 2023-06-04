TNT Sports - BT Sport rebrand: Reason for name change & what customers can expect

BT Sports is changing to TNT - here is everything you need to know about the network's rebrand

With the 2022-23 football campaign coming to a conclusion, fans will already have their sights set on the 2023-24 season for another blockbuster round of competitions to ensue. The excitement is already starting as football clubs around the world begin to launch their new kits.

But, if you're going through your live sports subscriptions and getting them all in order, ready for the new season, there's one significant change you may have heard about. BT Sport will be changing its name to TNT Sports and we've got all the information you'll need so you can continue to enjoy football as before.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Why is BT Sport changing to TNT Sports?

BT Sport agreed on a deal with Warner Brothers Discovery for a joint venture on 1 September 2022, which will also, in time, merge Eurosport and BT Sport channels. The change means that sports fans will be able to enjoy a varied variety of sports all under one roof - TNT Sports.

What is TNT Sports?

TNT Sports will be a familiar name for those in the United States and South America, where you can watch European football from the top leagues, like La Liga and the Bundesliga. It's also the home of NBA, NHL and NCAA in the US. With the new merger deal, the 2023-24 season will see TNT Sports become the exclusive home for UK and Ireland football.

In a statement made earlier this year, Andrew Georgiou, the president and managing director at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: "Today is another important step towards the launch of a simpler and even more compelling offering for sports fans in the U.K & Ireland.

"The TNT Sports name is already synonymous with premium live sport in a number of countries around the world and a further sign of the global scale and expertise that Warner Bros. Discovery brings to its partnership with BT."

When is BT Sport changing to TNT Sports?

The change will commence from July 18, 2023, just before the 2023-24 season gets started, so that the new branding can be properly brought to life beforehand.

Getty Images

Which football competitions will be on TNT?

You'll be able to enjoy all the football games you had access to on BT Sport before.

BT Sport has broadcasted Champions League and Europa League games exclusively since 2015. They have also shown Premier League matches on weekends since 2013.

The exclusive deal for European football runs out in 2024 (broadcasting will be shared with Amazon Prime and the BBC from 2024-2027), and Premier League rights to broadcast 52 games a season run until 2025 - so you'll still be able to catch all the action as before, but just under the new TNT name.

Competition Country / Region Premier League England National League England Serie A Italy Ligue 1 France Primeira Liga Portugal A-League Australia Champions League Europe Europa League Europe Europa Conference League Europe

How much will TNT cost?

Right now, it will cost you £29.99 for a monthly BT Sport subscription, however, if you opt for a 24-month contract, then the price reduces to £18.00.

There have been no price changes flagged to those who are subscribed to BT Sport - so you won't have to worry about seeing if the change affects your budget as for now, all that's changing is the name from BT Sport to TNT Sports.

However, if you are used to watching BT Sport channels online, via the app - Discovery+ will be the online home for all your sporting needs. With BT Sport customers already having complimentary access to the Discovery+ app, which includes Eurosport streaming services and entertainment - it's business as usual.

