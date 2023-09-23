Bruno stays a Magpie! Newcastle midfield dynamo Guimaraes signs new long-term contract with £100 million release clause

Bruno Guimaraes is all set to sign a new-contract with Newcastle United which will keep him at the club until 2028.

Guimaraes set to extend Newcastle stay

Will sign a five-year deal with a £100 million release clause

Liverpool, Real Madrid were interested in signing the Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED? Journalist Fabrizio Romano, on Saturday, confirmed that the Brazilian has agreed to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal that will reportedly have a release clause of £100 million (€115m/$122m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier this month there were reports that suggested Liverpool were keen on signing the Magpies' midfield star to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window and had even placed a £100 million bid which was rejected by Newcastle who were determined not to sell their star player. Real Madrid were also eyeing a move for the 25-year-old.

WHAT NEXT? Guimaraes will be next seen in action for the Magpies on Sunday when they take on Sheffield United in the Premier League.