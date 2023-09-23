Bruno stays a Magpie! Newcastle midfield dynamo Guimaraes signs new long-term contract with £100 million release clause

- Guimaraes set to extend Newcastle stay
- Will sign a five-year deal with a £100 million release clause
- Liverpool, Real Madrid were interested in signing the Brazilian
WHAT HAPPENED? Journalist Fabrizio Romano, on Saturday, confirmed that the Brazilian has agreed to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal that will reportedly have a release clause of £100 million (€115m/$122m).
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier this month there were reports that suggested Liverpool were keen on signing the Magpies' midfield star to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window and had even placed a £100 million bid which was rejected by Newcastle who were determined not to sell their star player. Real Madrid were also eyeing a move for the 25-year-old.
WHAT NEXT? Guimaraes will be next seen in action for the Magpies on Sunday when they take on Sheffield United in the Premier League.