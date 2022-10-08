'An energiser!' - Bruno Guimaraes lauded for brace as Newcastle midfielder strengthens Brazil World Cup case

Casey Evans|
Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle, May 2022Getty
BrunoNewcastle United

Bruno Guimaraes was the standout performer in Newcastle's 5-1 win over Brentford on Saturday, impressing his boss and also Brazil decision-makers.

  • Bruno Guimaraes scored a brace
  • Eddie Howe lauded the midfielder
  • He will now hope for a World Cup place

WHAT HAPPENED? Bruno Guimaraes scored two goals as Newcastle beat Brentford 5-1 at St James' Park, earning praise from fans and Howe.

WHAT THEY SAID: Eddie Howe told reporters: “He’s absolutely a bargain because he’s had a huge effect on the team and the club. In today’s market, that is a relatively modest sum – which I can’t really believe I’m saying – but it is.

“He’s a pleasure to coach and be around. He’s a really positive person, an energiser and someone I love to coach and be with. I think everyone here connected with the club – me, the players, the supporters – absolutely love him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bruno Guimaraes will be hoping that his performances are enough to earn him a starting spot with Brazil as the team heads to the World Cup in November. He's in direct competition with Fred for a place in the XI, but regardless, he is likely to make the squad in some capacity.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Bruno, Newcastle
Bruno 2, Newcastle
Eddie Howe, Newcastle

WHAT NEXT FOR GUIMARAES? The Brazilian midfielder and Newcastle head to Old Trafford to face Erik ten Hag's Manchester United on October 16.

Editors' Picks

Starting calibre?

Bruno Guimaraes has been in impressive form, but can he displace Fred in Tite's midfield?