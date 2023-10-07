Going nowhere! Bruno Guimaraes ends transfer speculation by signing new long-term Newcastle contract

Bruno Guimaraes has committed himself to Newcastle by signing a new long-term deal, putting an end to transfer speculation for the time being.

Signed deal through to 2028

Integral part of Eddie Howe's midfield

Rumoured to have mammoth release clause

WHAT HAPPENED? Guimaraes was Newcastle's first big signing after their Saudi-backed takeover was completed and the Brazilian clearly feels right at home on the banks of the River Tyne, committing his future to the club for at least the next five years, the club confirmed on Twitter. It comes just days after he provided an assist in Newcastle's historic 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it's hasn't been confirmed by the club, Guimaraes' new contract is rumoured to include a release clause worth £100 million ($122m), which could feasibly be triggered to see him move on in the not-too-distant future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, the Brazilian said: "I'm so happy here. It's a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That's my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here. I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it's happening. We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I'm proud of everyone; the team, the staff, the owners and the fans."

WHAT NEXT FOR GUIMARAES? With his long-term future secured, he can now really focus on his football. Newcastle travel down to London to take on West Ham on Sunday in the last Premier League game before the international break.