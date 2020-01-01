Bruno Fernandes: Ronaldo always asks about Manchester United

Although the playmaker regular speaks to his Portugal international team-mate, he didn't need his advice before signing for his "dream" club

star Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo regularly asks how things are at his former club when the pair chat.

Ronaldo turned out for the Old Trafford side from 2003-2009 and picked up the first of his five Ballon d’Or titles while playing for United.

After a storied spell at , where he shattered club records, the 35-year-old is now with , although there have been reports that he could be looking for a way out in the summer after their disappointing performance.

Fernandes, who is the present darling of the Red Devils, having arrived in January and made a profound impact on their fortunes, has said that his compatriot continues to keep close tabs on United.

“It was my dream to play in the Premier League,” the playmaker told the club’s official website. “I have the choice to come to Manchester United and it was two dreams in one. It was perfect.

“Of course, I spoke with Cristiano after and he spoke very well about the club. I spoke with him some days ago, again.

“Every time I speak with him, he asks me how Manchester is and if everything is okay. Everyone knows he spent a lot of time in Manchester and he has consideration for the club. He likes the club, I think he won his first Ballon d’Or here, so it’s a club who’ve marked him, for sure.”

While the pair are in regular contact, Fernandes did not discuss his winter switch with Ronaldo because he didn’t need any convincing that the move was the right one.

“I spoke with him after, not before. I said before - Manchester, for me, was the dream team,” he revealed.

“I always wanted to play for this team and it doesn’t matter who can talk about it – bad or good, I will come.”

Fernandes, who will celebrate his 26th birthday at the beginning of September, has played 22 times for United and has found the net on 12 occasions, including scoring all of the eight penalties he has taken. In addition, he has eight assists to his name.