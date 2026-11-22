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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has confirmed that while the club have formally offered him a new contract, he has opted to put all talks on ice. The Portuguese playmaker insists that his personal future must take a back seat while the team focuses on reversing their poor run of form on the pitch.

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Contract talks placed on hold

The 32-year-old midfielder currently has a deal that runs until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, though United possess an internal option to trigger a further 12-month extension. Despite reports of a standoff, Fernandes was quick to clarify that he is not attempting to hold the club to ransom for a massive pay rise or an excessively long tenure. He revealed that while the club showed their commitment by presenting a new proposal, he feels the timing is not right to sit at the negotiating table given the current sporting climate at Old Trafford.

"No, there's no negotiations ongoing, but I've seen people saying that he's asked for more money, he's asked for more years. If I wanted more money, I wouldn't be here. I had somewhere to go to get much more money than being at Manchester United," Fernandes explained in an interview with Sky Sports.

The captain was also adamant that he will not become a burden to the club or stay simply to collect a salary until his contract expires. He stated: "In the moment the club says, 'Bruno, it's time to part ways', I'm going to be the first one walking out the door. Yeah, the club offered me a new contract, so I think that, from their side, shows that they want me to stay. I just put that to a side because I don't think it's the right moment, neither for me, nor for the club, to be talking about negotiations because the most important thing now is that the club gets back to win games."

Ambitions for major silverware

Despite the club's recent inconsistencies and the struggle to maintain a title challenge, the former Sporting CP star refuses to lower his expectations. He remains focused on the biggest prizes in football and believes the fans have shown remarkable loyalty during a difficult era. Fernandes dismissed the idea that merely finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League should be celebrated as the ultimate success for a club of United's stature.

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"My aim will always be to win the Premier League and the Champions League within the club I am. I will never hide from that, I will never say, no, our position at the moment needs to be to get top four," the captain asserted.

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Clearing the air with Michael Carrick

Fernandes also took the opportunity to address rumours of a rift with Michael Carrick following a heavy defeat to Como and his subsequent benching. Speculation had mounted that the captain’s vocal criticisms of the coaching staff had led to him being dropped, but Fernandes insisted that the manager personally clarified the situation. According to the player, the decision was purely tactical and aimed at finding a way to improve the team's overall output during a difficult spell of results.

"The manager came to speak to me after that game, or before the Bournemouth game, to say, 'look, I'm not going to start you tomorrow' and everything. There's nothing to do with the words of Como, I know people will make it around that. I just want to tell you that we need to change something, I need to make a change, performances have not been great, so I just want you to know that there's nothing to do with that," Fernandes said.

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New era under Mauricio Pochettino

As United transition into a new chapter under Mauricio Pochettino, Fernandes has been encouraged by the early impressions made by the Argentine. The midfielder described the head coach as a strict but positive influence who has already laid down the law regarding his expectations. Interestingly, Fernandes revealed he almost joined Pochettino’s Tottenham side in 2019, lured by the prospect of playing with stars like Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son before he eventually landed at Old Trafford.

"He's someone that likes to bring a very good energy to the team, someone very positive, very strong, strict, said it straight away that he won't allow us to not give him what he demands from the team, from each player," Fernandes concluded.