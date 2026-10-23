'Stop living in the past!' - Bruno Fernandes launches ANOTHER sensational attack on Man Utd culture in a second damning interview following Como collapse

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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has delivered a second explosive interview following their humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como. The Portuguese midfielder heavily criticised the club's lingering reliance on historical success, demanding an immediate shift in mentality from both players and staff to halt their dismal run of form.

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Deepening crisis at Old Trafford

The fallout from Manchester United's disastrous 4-1 Champions League defeat in northern Italy continues to escalate. Moments after openly questioning manager Michael Carrick's tactical setup, club captain Fernandes doubled down with another striking public assessment of the current regime.

Despite avoiding internal disciplinary action for his initial outburst, the 32-year-old midfielder offered a bleak review of the squad's mentality to international broadcasters. According to Sky Sports Italia reporter Pierluigi Bagnulo (via Football Italia), United officials blocked Fernandes from conducting the exchange in Italian, a language he speaks fluently following previous stints with Novara, Sampdoria, and Udinese.

Fernandes demands an end to historical reliance

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, the United skipper issued a stark warning regarding the suffocating weight of the club's history. "Everyone at the club must understand that it’s no longer the same," Fernandes said. "We’re no longer in the past and we must look to the future. We must create something different in the present.

"At this club, we focus too much on what was achieved in the past, but we are no longer the same. The club and the players must understand this. Unfortunately for us, especially the players, those who come think about winning trophies, matches, and reaching the highest level, but unfortunately it’s been very difficult at this club in recent years. That’s the situation.”

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Addressing the squad's immediate struggles, Fernandes acknowledged the grim reality on the pitch. "It’s a very difficult moment for us, we’re not getting the points and results we want," Fernandes added. "The most important thing is that we’re not performing as we expect.

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"Unfortunately, it’s one of those moments where it seems like we can’t get out of it. We have to do something to change this situation and start winning because it’s important."

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When questioned about Carrick replacing him with Joshua Zirkzee during the second half in Italy, Fernandes was equally blunt. "Nobody likes to leave the pitch, especially with a result like that," he said. "It was a very difficult match for us, it was almost impossible to play with the ball, we weren’t close enough to maintain possession and play in their half.

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"Como were very brave in their man-to-man pressing, we never did that and we gave them too many opportunities to play between our lines, thus managing to create chances to score."

Avoiding the axe after initial tactical complaints

This latest broadcast appearance marked a second scathing review from Fernandes delivered in the immediate aftermath of the Como thrashing. Prior to speaking with Sky Sports Italia, he used a fiery interview to heavily criticise the dugout's defensive instructions, explicitly questioning a lack of man-to-man pressing.

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That initial outburst prompted pundit Jamie Carragher to brand the captain's comments as "an absolute disgrace," while Carrick publicly rejected his skipper's tactical assessment by insisting that defensive structures are irrelevant if players fail to run.

Despite the highly public nature of these complaints, the Old Trafford hierarchy have reportedly opted against stripping Fernandes of the armband. Club officials ultimately accepted that emotions were running high, sparing the midfielder from formal sanctions despite private disappointment over his actions.

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Carrick fights for his managerial survival





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United find themselves languishing after securing just two victories across all competitions this season, beating newly promoted Ipswich and European minnows Sabah. Carrick desperately needs a positive result when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League this Sunday, before facing a daunting trip to Chelsea the following weekend.

While the board is not preparing an immediate sacking just 11 games into the season, his long-term future remains highly uncertain. Should results fail to improve, director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is reportedly pushing for Julian Nagelsmann to take the reins.







