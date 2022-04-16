Brighton troll Tottenham & Arsenal with north London tweet

Brighton were quick to troll Tottenham and Arsenal on social media following their victory over the former in the Premier League on Sunday, jokingly suggesting that they owned north London having now beaten each side over the past week.

Leandro Trossard struck in the 90th minute to seal a major victory for Graham Potter's Seagulls over Antonio Conte's Champions League spot-chasing hosts.

On the back of victory over the Gunners last time out, Brighton have now conquered both north London heavyweights in the space of a week - and they were fast to poke some fun at their achievement in the aftermath.

What has happened?

Shortly after the full-time whistle had blown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to confirm the Seagulls' deserved victory in an otherwise low-wattage encounter, the club's Twitter admin took to social media to celebrate the result.

In a short tweet posted mere minutes after full-time, Brighton simply penned an effective four-word reference to their back-to-back successes over a pair of rivals from the capital.

"North London is ours," it read.

North London is ours. 😏 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 16, 2022

