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Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing to launch the first official bid for 18-year-old centre-back Vitao as Atletico Mineiro battle to tie him down to a fresh contract. The South American outfit currently hold the teenager on a deal running until December 2028 that contains a €20 million (£16.7m) buyout fee for overseas suitors.

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Seagulls lead European transfer chase

According to TEAMtalk, the Seagulls are set to make the opening move for Vitao having tracked the defender closely for a lengthy spell. Recruitment staff on the south coast have put in extensive groundwork to move ahead of Premier League rivals Everton in the race for his signature. Meanwhile, his employers in Belo Horizonte are pushing to hand the youngster a substantial pay rise to strengthen their bargaining position.

Contract talks stall over valuation

Extending the centre-half's agreement would allow the Brazilian club to increase his exit clause and protect their prized asset, given they currently control 80 per cent of his economic rights while the player and his representatives hold the remaining 20 per cent. Club hierarchy remain determined to resist any offer falling below his existing buyout figure during the upcoming winter transfer window.

However, the report states that officials have privately set a minimum threshold of €18m (£15m) before they would even consider entering serious negotiations in January. Ideally, decision-makers hope to retain the teenager until at least next summer, believing further regular domestic action in Brazil will aid his development and boost his transfer value.

Continental heavyweights monitor senior breakthrough

Beyond the interest from England's top flight, several of European football's biggest heavyweights are keeping close tabs on the youngster's situation in South America. La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both monitoring his progress alongside French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A side AC Milan.

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Scouts across the continent have been impressed by how the Brazil youth international combines physical strength and aerial dominance with technical composure in possession. Those attributes have helped him cement a regular spot in head coach Eduardo Dominguez's senior setup this season, where he has already registered around 18 first-team appearances and scored one goal.

Winter departure gathers serious momentum

Although prising the youngster away from Brazil midway through the European campaign remains a difficult task, momentum is steadily building towards a January switch. With Brighton's pursuit far more advanced than their rivals', an opening proposal from the Amex Stadium hierarchy is expected soon. Furthermore, the club's ongoing struggle to secure his signature on an improved deal suggests a move to Europe is now only a matter of time.