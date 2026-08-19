Brighton 2026/27 tickets are on sale now for the Seagulls' 10th consecutive Premier League season, which kicks off at the Amex Stadium against Aston Villa on Sunday, August 23. And this campaign comes with something extra: European football returns to the south coast, with Brighton hosting Tromso in the UEFA Conference League play-off round on August 27.

Fabian Hurzeler begins his third season in charge after another top-half finish, and with league visits from champions Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United to come, plus the A23 derby against Crystal Palace on October 18, demand for Amex seats will outstrip supply for most fixtures. GOAL takes you through every Brighton ticketing option for 2026/27, from the cheapest match tickets to season tickets and hospitality, and where to buy them right now.

Upcoming Brighton 2026/27 fixtures at the Amex Stadium

Below is Brighton's full confirmed home fixture list at the Amex Stadium for the 2026/27 season:

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Sun Aug 23 Brighton vs Aston Villa Premier League Tickets Thu Aug 27 Brighton vs Tromso UEFA Conference League play-off Tickets Sat Sep 5 Brighton vs Leeds United Premier League Tickets Sat Sep 19 Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League Tickets Sun Oct 18 Brighton vs Crystal Palace Premier League Tickets Sat Nov 7 Brighton vs Brentford Premier League Tickets Sat Nov 28 Brighton vs Newcastle United Premier League Tickets Sat Dec 12 Brighton vs Everton Premier League Tickets Sat Dec 19 Brighton vs Ipswich Town Premier League Tickets Sat Jan 2 Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League Tickets Wed Jan 6 Brighton vs Bournemouth Premier League Tickets Sat Jan 23 Brighton vs Manchester City Premier League Tickets Sat Feb 6 Brighton vs Hull City Premier League Tickets Sat Feb 20 Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tickets Wed Mar 3 Brighton vs Fulham Premier League Tickets Sat Mar 20 Brighton vs Coventry City Premier League Tickets Sat Apr 17 Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League Tickets Sat May 1 Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Tickets Sat May 8 Brighton vs Sunderland Premier League Tickets Sun May 23 Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League Tickets

How to buy Brighton 2026/27 tickets?

The best way to buy Brighton tickets at face value is through the club's official portal at tickets.brightonandhovealbion.com, though most fixtures require a MyAlbion+ membership and rarely reach general sale. For everyone else, StubHub is the realistic route, listing tickets for every Brighton home game, including sold out fixtures, with every purchase covered by the FanProtect guarantee. With European nights added to the calendar, checking resale early is the best way to lock in the match you want.

Season tickets are the only guarantee of a seat at every home game and now range from 630 to 1,100 pounds after an average 3.88 percent rise, but with renewals at 95 percent, very few reach open sale, so register your interest with the club early. For a premium matchday, hospitality packages run from around 222 pounds for the Heineken Lounge, through dining experiences like The Goldstone and Bruno's Restaurant from around 282 pounds, up to around 5,220 pounds for a private Legends Box, bookable through the club and Seat Unique.

How much are Brighton 2026/27 tickets?

Brighton remain one of the Premier League's more affordable days out. Face value match tickets bought directly from the club have ranged from 33 to 78 pounds for adults in recent seasons, with the same seat priced differently from game to game depending on the opponent. The cheapest seats are in the North Stand, while the most expensive sit on the halfway line in the West Stand, closely followed by the halfway line in the East Stand.

On the resale market, tickets for the opening home fixtures have been listed from around 100 euros, with early-season games against Aston Villa and Leeds among the cheapest ways to see the Seagulls live. Prices climb for the biggest visitors, so the derby against Crystal Palace and visits from Arsenal, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs will command a premium. Compare everything currently listed on StubHub before prices rise as kick-off approaches.

Everything you need to know about the Amex Stadium

The American Express Stadium, universally known as the Amex and officially the Falmer Stadium, has been Brighton's home since it opened in 2011. Located in Falmer on the edge of Brighton and Hove, it holds 31,876 fans, and its reputation as one of English football's friendliest, best-run matchday experiences is well earned, with contactless NFC digital entry and a famously welcoming family atmosphere.

The West Stand is a three-tiered structure holding 13,654 fans including 14 luxury boxes, the East Stand and Family Stand hold 11,833, the North Stand has 2,688 seats with more safe standing arriving this season, and away fans occupy the 2,575-seat South Stand. Beyond football, the ground has hosted matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, UEFA Women's Euro 2022 and the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

Getting there is simple: Falmer railway station sits directly beside the stadium, with matchday train travel included in most match tickets from stations across the region. With Premier League and European football under the lights this season, there has rarely been a better time to visit. Secure your Brighton 2026/27 tickets on StubHub today before the biggest fixtures sell out.