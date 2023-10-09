WATCH: Touch of class! Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi encourages standing ovation for former Seagulls star Alexis Mac Allister despite £35m summer transfer to Liverpool

Roberto De Zerbi ensured that the Brighton fans gave a standing ovation to their former player Alexis Mac Allister after Liverpool clash.

Brighton fans gave standing ovation to Mac Allister

De Zerbi urged fans to respect their former player

Brighton held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brighton boss approached Alexis Mac Allister after the Liverpool clash at the Amex Stadium and encouraged the Seagulls' fans to give a standing ovation to their former player. Mac Allister left Brighton to join the Reds during the summer transfer window for £35m.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup winner had a forgettable outing as he returned to his old stomping ground for a Premier League clash on Sunday. A miscommunication between Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool's half helped Simon Adingra break the deadlock for the hosts. The match eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.

WHAT NEXT? The 24-year-old midfielder will be next seen in action for Argentina in their World Cup qualifying games against Paraguay and Peru on October 12 and October 17 respectively.