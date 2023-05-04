Brentford would rather have Ivan Toney than Man City's Erling Haaland, as manager Thomas Frank praises standout striker

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insisted he would not swap Ivan Toney for Erling Haaland amid his standout season.

Toney has scored 20 league goals

Brentford ninth in Premier League

Haaland breaking records for City

WHAT HAPPENED? Frank insists that he would rather have Toney in his squad than Haaland, having worked with the England international for the last three years. The Bees star has been front and centre as the club look to secure a top-half finish.

Haaland, though, just became the most prolific single-season goalscorer in Premier League history.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about potentially swapping Toney for Haaland, Frank said: "Of course not. Ivan in a top four club would score 25+ goals. I’m very happy he’s playing for us and it’s remarkable what he’s done. We are quite good at creating chances and him scoring 20 goals is remarkable"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been smashing records for City this season and now has 35 goals in the top-flight. He is the first player to do so since the inception of the Premier League in 1992.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Brentford finish their season with games against Liverpool, West Ham, Tottenham and Haaland's City.