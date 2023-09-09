Struggling Brazil and Tottenham star Richarlison left in TEARS on the bench after missing a sitter, drawing another blank & being substituted against Bolivia

Tottenham striker Richarlison was pictured in tears after being subbed having failed to find the net again in a 5-1 win for Brazil over Bolivia.

Misses great chance

Hooked by Fernando Diniz

Pictured crying on the bench

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was taken off with just under 20 minutes left of the game and he was pictured breaking down in tears on the bench. He should have got himself on the scoresheet, but he somehow missed an opportunity that could only be described as gilt-edged. After beating his man, he blasted a shot over the bar from just seven yards out early in the second period.

Globo

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian has endured a tough time of things since moving to Spurs in the 2022 summer window. He only grabbed his first Premier League goal for the club in April in their 4-3 loss away at Liverpool and it has now been just over nine months since he last scored for his country, netting against South Korea at the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? He'll be hoping for a better outing as Brazil face Peru in the early hours of Wednesday morning.