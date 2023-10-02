Bradley Lowery: Man charged with public order offence after allegedly using image of six-year-old cancer victim to mock Sunderland fans during Championship fixture at Sheffield Wednesday

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using an image of cancer victim Bradley Lowery to mock Sunderland fans away at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland fan Bradley passed away in 2017 having grown close with the players and regularly attended the Black Cats' matches. After Sunderland's 3-0 victory over the Owls on Friday night, an image circulated on social media of a man holding up a photo of the late six-year-old to mock the opposition supporters.

Dale Houghton of Rotherham was arrested by the South Yorkshire Police on September 30 and has been charged under Section 4a Public Order offence. Houghton will now appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 2. The police department has also applied for a football banning order on Houghton.

A police statement on the arrest of Houghton read: "A man has been charged after we received reports that two men had displayed an image of six-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery who tragically lost his life to cancer. The reports came after the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland match held at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

Article continues below

"Dale Houghton, 31, from Rotherham, was arrested yesterday (Saturday 30 September) and has now been charged with a Section 4a Public Order offence. Houghton has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Monday 2 October). We have also applied for a football banning order. A 27-year-old man, also arrested yesterday, has been released on police bail while further enquiries are conducted."

Sheffield Wednesday also issue a statement on X (formerly Twitter) condemning the acts and also apologised to the family of the late child.

Next matches Championship WBA SHW Info Championship SUN WAT Info

Young Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer, when he was 18 months old. He tragically passed away due to the illness in 2017.

He was a mascot of Sunderland side and England and was known to share a close bond with former English international forward Jermain Defoe.