How to buy Borussia Dortmund 2025 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixtures & more

For football enthusiasts, attending a Bundesliga match is a must. The German league is renowned for its unparalleled passion and incredibly dedicated fan bases. The atmosphere in German stadiums is often electric, none more so than at the Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) in Dortmund, which, of course, is the home of Borussia Dortmund.

It has the largest capacity in Germany, with a regular attendance of over 80,000 flocking to games. The club has reigned supreme as champions of Deutschland on eight occasions in their history and finished runners-up in the table four times in the last decade.

From the amazing ‘Yellow Wall’ (Die Gelbe Wand) - which is Europe's largest standing terrace - to BVB’s unique footballing style, tickets for Borussia Dortmund give you something truly special. If you’ve not been to the iconic Signal Iduna Park before, or you’re just very keen to go back, this season could be the perfect opportunity for you to live/relive your footballing fantasies.

Upcoming Borussia Dortmund tickets and fixtures

With a hectic schedule poised to take them all over Germany and around Europe this term, Borussia Dortmund and their fans will have their work cut out as they compete across multiple fronts.

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Sat Nov 8 vs Hamburger SV (Away) Bundesliga Tickets Sat Nov 22 vs Stuttgart Bundesliga Tickets Tue Nov 25 vs Villarreal Champions League Tickets Sat Nov 29 vs Bayer Leverkusen (Away) Bundesliga Tickets Sat Dec 6 vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga Tickets Wed Dec 10 vs Bodø / Glimt Champions League Tickets Fri Dec 12 vs Freiburg Bundesliga Tickets Sat Dec 20 vs Borussia M'gladbach Bundesliga Tickets

How to buy Borussia Dortmund 2025/26 tickets

If you think you would never be able to get your hands on match-day tickets to see Die Schwarzgelben in action, then think again. Compared to other top leagues such as the Premier League or La Liga, tickets for Bundesliga matches are often more affordable, making it easier for you to experience top-level football live.

As one of Bundesliga’s and Europe’s biggest clubs, demand is unsurprisingly huge for Borussia Dortmund fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays.

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Borussia Dortmund games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages.

Official tickets: Through Borussia Dortmund’s official ticket portal

It’s worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability. Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information.

Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at Signal Iduna Park.

How much are Borussia Dortmund 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Borussia Dortmund tickets at Signal Iduna Park on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €18 - €75, when you buy them directly through the club. Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as SeatPick are currently available from €32 upwards.

The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium. The cheapest Dortmund tickets are located in the upper corners of the ground. There are of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as ‘Der Klassiker’, which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Like most teams in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund offer tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

How have Borussia Dortmund played?

While it may have been 14 years since Borussia Dortmund last reigned supreme as Bundesliga kings, BVB have remained a competitive force in Germany for the majority of the seasons since.

Despite finishing out of the top-3 for back-to-back campaigns, they've impressed in Europe and they almost repeated their 1997 Champions League triumph in 2024, but fell at the final hurdle when losing to Real Madrid in the Wembley Final.

Their 'Der Klassiker' clashes with Bayern Munich remain momentous occasions each season and anticipation reaches fever pitch across the nation whenever the two German giants go head-to-head.

Stars who have shone in the famous yellow and black kit in the past include Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Matthias Sammer and Mats Hummels to name just a few. Those legends of the game may have departed or come from a different era, but there are still plenty of talented individuals who currently ply their trade in Dortmund.

The frenzied BVB fans will be expecting the likes of Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi, Nico Schlotterbeck and Marcel Sabitzer to dazzle during this campaign and so will you if you are lucky enough to secure tickets for an upcoming Dortmund game.

History of Signal Iduna Park

Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) is a football stadium in Dortmund, Germany. It is Germany's largest stadium and has been the home stadium of Borussia Dortmund ever since it first opened in 1974.

For BVB matches, the capacity is 81,365 with seated and standing sections, whereas for International matches, which are seated only, it is 65,829. The 24,454 capacity Sudtribune (South Bank) is the largest terrace for standing spectators in European football. Famous for the intense atmosphere it breeds, the south terrace has been nicknamed Die Gelbe Wand, meaning 'The Yellow Wall'.

Aside from Dortmund matches, the Signal Iduna Park has hosted games during two previous FIFA World Cups (1974 & 2006) and a UEFA European Championship (Euro 2024), staged the 2001 UEFA Cup final, as well as various national friendlies and qualification matches for World and European tournaments.