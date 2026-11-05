'He was on the toilet' – Borussia Dortmund match-winner Konstantinos Karetsas almost missed his epic Champions League performance

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Borussia Dortmund youngster Konstantinos Karetsas enjoyed a night to remember in the Champions League, but his match-winning contribution almost never happened. The teenage playmaker was nowhere to be found when he was called upon to replace the injured Serhou Guirassy in the first half.

Advertisement

A bathroom break nearly ruins the night

Dortmund manager Niko Kovac faced a tactical dilemma in the 34th minute against Real Betis when star striker Guirassy was forced off with a thigh complaint. Kovac turned to his bench to summon Karetsas, only to find the 18-year-old was missing. The Greek talent had made a dash for the dressing room facilities at the exact moment his number was called, leaving his coach frantically searching for a replacement.

Kovac eventually spotted the youngster returning just as he was about to send on Carney Chukwuemeka instead. "I wanted to sub him in and he wasn't there," Kovac revealed in his interview with DAZN. "He was on the toilet. When I wanted to bring on Carney instead, he just came around the corner and was therefore there in time. So if he had still been in the toilet, he wouldn't have been able to come in."

Redemption after a difficult start in Germany

The winning goal arrived in the 72nd minute, providing a moment of pure catharsis for a player who has endured a nightmare run of luck since joining from Genk for €30 million. Karetsas collected a pass from Fabio Silva, shifted the ball onto his left foot, and fired a precise strike into the bottom corner. His emotional celebration in front of the Yellow Wall highlighted just how much the goal meant after his recent health and injury scares.

Earlier this season, the Greek international suffered a terrifying collapse during a match against Villarreal and required extensive hospital tests. Although he was cleared of any serious medical issues, he then picked up a ligament injury against Union Berlin.

Advertisement Advertisement

Praise from the Dortmund head coach

Kovac was full of admiration for the teenager's performance, despite the pre-substitution drama. The manager was visibly dazzled by the 18-year-old’s fearless trickery and instant chemistry alongside Fabio Silva, lauding the youngster for bouncing back after a testing spell on the sidelines. Kovac highlighted the chemistry between the youngster and Silva, suggesting that the playmaker could be set for a run in the starting lineup while Guirassy recovers from his muscular injury.

Related Topics

"You could see that Kostas is a really good footballer. He cuts and turns like a rabbit. He's difficult to defend against; he has a lot of good stepovers. He brought a lot of momentum, and I thought he and Fabio harmonized very well. I liked that. He'll probably start in the next few games as long as Serhou isn't available," Kovac explained.

"I'm happy that he found his footing so well in today's game after a difficult time for him. And defensively: he knows perfectly well that he still has some catching up to do. But he's willing, he's ready, and I can see that. I thought he made a very good run today, that he closed down well and was available to his teammates. There's certainly more to come, but at 18, he's already doing alright – if he performs like that up front, then I can turn a blind eye to his defensive shortcomings."

Advertisement

Reflections from the man of the hour

For Karetsas, the night was a blur of excitement and relief. Speaking about the chaotic nature of his introduction, he admitted that the lack of preparation might have actually helped him settle into the rhythm of the game. "To be honest, I just came from the toilet when I had to go in. So I didn't get many instructions," the midfielder revealed.

Despite his match-winning heroics, the humble teenager suggested that Silva was perhaps more deserving of the Man of the Match award. Karetsas acknowledged that he still has room to grow physically but insisted he feels healthy and ready to contribute. With three wins from four Champions League matches, Dortmund are well-positioned in the table, and the emergence of their Greek starlet provides a major boost for the challenges ahead.