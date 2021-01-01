Bayern Munich confirm Boateng will leave this summer when veteran defender's contract expires

The centre-back's deal ends in just a few months and Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that the former Germany international will leave

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that Jerome Boateng will leave the club this summer.

The defender's contract is set to come to an end in the coming months, and he will not be offered an extension by the Bundesliga champions.

Salihamidzic called Boateng's now-imminent departure a "joint decision" as the centre-back now approaches his final few months with the club.

What was said?

"Jerome's contract expires in the summer. It will not be extended," Salihamidzic told Sky. "He will leave - hopefully with titles."

Boateng at Bayern

The German defender joined Bayern in 2011, making the move back to Germany after a one-season stint with Manchester City. He has gone on to make 354 appearances for the club, having been a constant presence throughout their domination of German football over the last decade.

During his time with the club, Boateng has won eight Bundesliga titles while also claiming the DFB-Pokal on five occasions. In addition, Boateng won two Champions League titles with the club and two Club World Cup titles.

Bayern currently lead the Bundesliga, having amassed a seven-point lead over second-place RB Leipzig.

