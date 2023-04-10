Blow for Napoli as Victor Osimhen a DOUBT for Champions League clash following training setback

Napoli star Victor Osimhen could miss their Champions League clash against AC Milan as he is yet to fully recover from a knee injury.

Osimhen doubtful for Champions League clash

Picked up knee injury during international break

Missed last two Napoli matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian forward picked up a knee injury whilst on international duty in March and has missed Napoli's last two Serie A clashes against AC Milan and Lecce as a result. The club were hoping that the player would recover before their Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Milan on Wednesday but he is yet to fully recover from the knock.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the 24-year-old trained alone instead of joining the squad training and later headed off to the gym.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Napoli would certainly want their star forward to be fully fit ahead of the Champions League clash, they are not likely to rush the player back to the matchday squad considering they still have nine matches to go in Serie A and are in line to win their first Scudetto since 1990.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Osimhen has been on fire this season for Napoli, scoring 25 goals in 29 matches in all competitions. He is currently leading the Serie A top scorers list with 21 goals and four assists.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR VICTOR OSIMHEN? The player will undergo a few rounds of medical tests on Tuesday before finding out whether he could take the field against Milan on Wednesday.