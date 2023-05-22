Blow for Chelsea as Romelu Lukaku ‘wants to stay’ at Inter this summer, according to CEO Beppe Marotta

Romelu Lukaku has seen a return to Chelsea speculated on this summer, but Inter maintain that the Belgian striker wants to remain on their books.

Striker returned to San Siro on loan in 2022

Has rediscovered scoring touch of late

Eager to avoid returning to west London

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old frontman retraced his steps to San Siro in 2022 having spent just one testing campaign back at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku registered only 15 goals for Chelsea on the back of a £98 million ($112m) transfer and was allowed to take in a reunion with Serie A giants Inter after struggling to convince in west London. He has endured more form and fitness issues this season, leading some to suggest that he will be sent back to England, but Inter may yet explore the option of another loan agreement.

WHAT THEY SAID: Inter CEO Beppa Marotta has told Radio Rai when quizzed on Lukaku’s future: “Romelu loves the shirt he wears, he is very comfortable at Inter. These are fundamental aspects, this desire of his to be with us. But he is on loan until June 30. He will return to Chelsea, and we don’t know what will happen on a technical level at that club. At the moment we are at the window.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku has found the target on 13 occasions through 33 appearances for Inter, with six of those efforts coming in his last eight outings. A spark has been rediscovered just as questions began to be asked of the direction in which his career was heading.

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku has helped Inter into the Champions League final, where they will face Premier League title winners Manchester City, and he has hinted on a regular basis that his preference would be to remain in Milan when the next transfer window swings open.