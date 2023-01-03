'Very good player but bloody hell!' - Chelsea's €127m Fernandez bid leaves Neville stunned as he suggests Man Utd also overpaid for Antony

Gary Neville has suggested that Chelsea are paying over the odds for World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez amid talk of a €127 million (£112m/$134m) bid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old midfielder, who is currently on the books of Portuguese side Benfica, saw his stock soar in Qatar when helping his country to a prestigious global crown and himself to the Young Player of the Tournament award. A big-money transfer quickly became a case of when, not if, for Fernandez and there are suggestions that Chelsea are prepared to invest a nine-figure sum in his obvious potential.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Manchester United defender Neville is baffled by the prices being bandied about, with the ex-England international posting on Twitter: “Are Chelsea paying €127m for Enzo Fernandez? That’s one hell of a price. A very good player but bloody hell!”

When it was put to him that United paid €95m (£84m/$100m) for Brazil international forward Antony in the summer of 2022, having previously smashed the world transfer record when re-signing Paul Pogba in 2016, Neville added: “Agree with Anthony (he’s a lot to do to get to 95m price tag). Pogba had pedigree when he signed for United so not comparable.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez only joined Benfica in June 2022, having come through the ranks at River Plate in his homeland, and has taken in just 25 appearances for the Portuguese heavyweights.

WHAT NEXT? He could soon be heading to the Premier League, with Chelsea ready to splash the cash again in January having already shelled out over £250m ($300m) in the last transfer window on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella.