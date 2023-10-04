'There’s a bit of Ruud van Nistelrooy in there' - Rasmus Hojlund's stunning two-goal Champions League display leaves Man Utd legend Paul Scholes 'really excited'

- Hojlund reminds Scholes of Van Nistelrooy
- 20-year-old scored brace vs Galatasaray
- Joined United from Atalanta over summer
WHAT HAPPENED? Hojlund scored two superb goals against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, although United ended up losing 3-2. United now sit bottom of Group A with zero points from two games, but despite the disappointment, club legend Scholes was excited by the young Danish striker and compared him to his prolific former team-mate Van Nistelrooy.
WHAT THEY SAID: "When United lose a game like this, you’re normally really disappointed but I think I see enough in the team tonight which really excited me," Scholes said on TNT Sports. "Hojlund, especially, took his two goals brilliantly. I absolutely loved his second goal, in particular. He gave the centre-half no chance with a clean pair of heels. He also had another goal disallowed and I thought: 'Wow, there’s a bit of [Ruud] van Nistelrooy in there.' He really excited me."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund gave United an early lead when he met Marcus Rashford's cross with a bullet diving header. After former United man Wilfried Zaha pegged the home side back, Hojlund restored the advantage with a brilliant solo effort that saw him dribble from the halfway line before dinking the ball over the goalkeeper.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty ImagesGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND AND UNITED?: United have endured their worst start to a season since 1986, but with three goals in two European outings, Hojlund has hit the ground running. Next up for the 20-year-old and the Red Devils is a home Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.