Bilic lands new job just three weeks after West Brom sacking as he becomes Beijing Guoan head coach

The Croatian manager has taken up a role in the Chinese Super League following his exit from The Hawthorns

Slaven Bilic has landed a new job just three weeks after being sacked by , with Beijing Guoan appointing him as their new permanent head coach.

Bilic has been handed a two-year deal by the Chinese club, replacing previous manager Bruno Genesio who was not offered an extension on his contract.

The Chinese side confirmed the Croatian's arrival in a statement on Tuesday, which read: "Today we officially announce the appointment of Slaven Bilic as the first team manager of Beijing Sinobo Guoan Football Club.

More teams

"Slaven Bilic and his team have signed with Beijing Sinobo Guoan Football Club until the end of 2022.

"We would like to welcome Slaven Bilic to Beijing Sinobo Guoan Football Club and hope that he will give his full experience and coaching skills and lead the team to achieve good results in the new season."

Bilic has taken less than a month to find a new role following an ill-fated end to his spell at The Hawthorns. The 52-year-old guided West Brom to promotion from the Championship last season, but they were unable to hit the ground running in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Baggies only managed to pick up seven points from their opening 13 Premier League fixtures under Bilic, and club officials decided to make a change in the dugout following a 1-1 draw with on December 15.

Bilic will now embark on the next stage of his coaching career in , having already amassed a wealth of experience across the globe.

Article continues below

The former West Brom boss has previously had spells at Hajduk Split, , , West Ham and Al-Ittihad, while also earning his stripes at international level with between 2006 and 2012.

He guided his country to the finals of the 2008 European Championships, knocking out of qualifying and beating in the group stage before falling to on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Bilic won't oversee his first competitive match for Beijing Guoan until the new CSL season begins in the spring, but he will be aiming to improve on the club's second place finish in 2019.