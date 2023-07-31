Big man up top! Chelsea present 6ft 10in NBA superstar Kevin Durant with personalised Blues shirt before winning Summer Series in the United States

- Blues in action against Fulham
- Basketball icon in attendance
- Silverware claimed on U.S. soil
WHAT HAPPENED? Phoenix Suns forward Durant – who has previously starred for the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets – was among those in attendance at FedEx Stadium for the Blues’ friendly date with west London neighbours Fulham. Before a ball was kicked in Maryland, Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell presented the 6ft 10in basketball icon with a personalised jersey bearing his No.35.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Durant struggled to fit his sizeable frame into the Chelsea shirt handed to him, but he was all smiles when posing for photos with Chilwell. The two-time NBA champions boasts ties to football through his investment company Thirty Five Ventures – who have pumped funds into MLS side the Philadelphia Union and NWSL outfit NJ/NY Gotham FC.
WHAT NEXT? Durant saw Chelsea claim a 2-0 victory over Premier League rivals Fulham – as Thiago Silva and Christopher Nkunku found the target – with the Blues getting their hands on pre-season silverware as winners of the Summer Series.